World

Hundreds protest in The Hague against NATO, days before the Dutch city hosts alliance summit

Hundreds of people protested Sunday against NATO and military spending and against a possible conflict with Iran, two days before a summit of the alliance in The Hague that is seeking to increase allies' defense budgets.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 1:41PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Hundreds of people protested Sunday against NATO and military spending and against a possible conflict with Iran, two days before a summit of the alliance in The Hague that is seeking to increase allies' defense budgets.

''Let's invest in peace and sustainable energy,'' Belgian politician Jos d'Haese told the crowd at a park not far from the summit venue.

Although billed as a demonstration against NATO and the war in Gaza, protesters were joined by Iranians who held up banners saying ''No Iran War,'' the day after the United States launched attacks against three of Iran's nuclear sites.

''We are opposed to war. People want to live a peaceful life,'' said 74-year-old Hossein Hamadani, an Iranian who lives in the Netherlands. Look at the environment. ''Things are not good. So why do we spend money on war?'' he added.

The Netherlands is hosting the annual meeting of the 32-nation alliance starting Tuesday, with leaders scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The heads of government want to hammer out an agreement on a hike in defense spending demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal appeared largely done last week, until Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that committing Madrid to spending 5% of its gross domestic product on defense "would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive.''

U.S. allies have ramped up defense spending since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, but almost a third of them still don't meet NATO's current target of at least 2% of their gross domestic product.

The summit is being protected by the biggest ever Dutch security operation, code named ''Orange Shield," involving thousands of police and military personnel, drones, no-fly zones and cybersecurity experts.

___

Associated Press writer Molly Quell in The Hague contributed.

about the writer

about the writer

MIKE CORDER

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

US inserts itself into Israel's war against Iran with strikes on 3 Iranian nuclear sites

card image

The United States inserted itself into Israel's war against Iran early Sunday by dropping 30,000-pound bombs on an uranium enrichment site buried under a mountain, a risky gambit that aimed to destroy the Islamic Republic's nuclear program after months of failed diplomacy. The attack prompted fears of a wider regional conflict as Iran lashed out at the U.S. for crossing ''a very big red line.''

World

What to know about the conflict between Israel and Iran, and the US intervention

card image

World

Hundreds protest in The Hague against NATO, days before the Dutch city hosts alliance summit