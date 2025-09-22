ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

NEW YORK — ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday.
“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,’’ said a statement from the network.
ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after comments he made about Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10, in a monologue. Kimmel said ‘’many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk’’ and that ‘’the MAGA gang’’ was ‘’desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.’’
Kimmel has hosted ‘’Jimmy Kimmel Live!’’ on ABC since 2003 and has been a fixture in television and comedy for even longer. He is also well known as a presenter, having hosted the Academy Awards four times.
Backlash to Kimmel’s comments about Kirk was swift. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling ‘’Jimmy Kimmel Live!’’ from their stations. Others, including several fellow comedians, came to his defense.
There was no immediate comment from Nexstar and Sinclair in response to messages from The Associated Press.
President Donald Trump, one of Kimmel’s frequent targets, posted on social media that Kimmel’s suspension was ‘’great news for America.’’ He also called for other late night hosts to be fired.
Kimmel was asked in an interview with Variety this past summer if he was worried that the administration would come after comedians. He expressed concern that a crackdown could be on the way.