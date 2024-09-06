Hundreds of places in the US said racism was a public health crisis. What's changed?

''When it comes down to tackling racism, I don't want to see, I don't want to hear the word ‘explore,''' said McCurtis, who is deputy director of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, a resident-led community group. ''I know you have to explore things, but some of these things, there's been plenty of research done already … What is the real strategy that's really going to get folks where we need to be?''