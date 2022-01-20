More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul makes catalytic converter possession a potential misdemeanor
Anyone who has one not attached to a vehicle will have to provide proof of purchase.
Wolves
Wolves boss, coach have long history of working well together
Sachin Gupta and Chris Finch talk frequently, and honestly, about the team, just as they did during their days in the Houston Rockets organization.
Hundreds of Minnesotans take advantage of state's tuition-free nursing assistant training
Certified Nursing Assistant students were trained at Anoka-Ramsey Community College's in Coon Rapids campus on January 19, 2022, in Coon Rapids, Minn. Hundreds of Minnesotans have taken advantage of state's tuition-free nursing assistant training.
Evening forecast: Low of -10; partly cloudy and dangerously frigid
The latest forecast in the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.