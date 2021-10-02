A march for abortion rights was held Saturday in Minneapolis, one of hundreds held across the country in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court's new term.
The court, considered to have a majority of conservative justices after three appointments by former President Donald Trump, is widely expected to rule on a series of upcoming abortion cases.
In Minneapolis, marchers moved from the Sculpture Garden to Loring Park for a program of speakers and performers, encountering some counterprotesters.
In Washington, D.C., the Women's March headed to the Supreme Court building after a rally outside the White House.
