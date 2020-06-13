Several hundred people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the Hennepin County Government Center to protest police treatment of black citizens.

The International Solidarity Day of Protest Against Police Terror, organized by Black Lives Matter and several other groups, was to be the first of two large protest events in downtown Minneapolis, now almost daily occurrences in the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

A peaceful crowd of 400 to 500 people, most of them young and most wearing masks, listened to speakers and chanted at the first event. A large group of them broke away and marched to Minneapolis police's First Precinct headquarters at 19 N. 4th St., where they shouted their opposition to police tactics and denounced Minneapolis Police Federation president Bob Kroll.

That protest was expected to wrap up about 4 p.m., when a rally and march will unfold down the street at U.S. Bank Stadium. That "Free North" event, sponsored by the activist 10K Foundation, will feature entertainment, food and fireworks, organizers said. It will run until 9 p.m.