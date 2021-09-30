FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Hundreds of people packed a Fond du Lac church to pay respects to a police officer who died of coronavirus complications.

Joseph Kurer, 26, died Sept. 22, just a day after his wife gave birth to their second child. At Holy Family Catholic Church, Kurer was remembered Wednesday as a servant and champion of justice.

"We're hurting. It's not easy, we're hurting. But we'll make it through it. We'll lean on each other and come through," said Fond du Lac Police Lt. Erik Foster.

Kurer also served in the Wisconsin National Guard and because of that, he received full military honors. A pair of Black Hawk helicopters flew over the crowd of mourners outside of the church following the funeral, WBAY-TV reported

A long line of squad cars from law enforcement agencies across the state joined the procession as Kurer was taken past the police department one last time. Citizens lined the street to pay their respects to the officer and his family.

The police department said Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working, so his death is classified as a line of duty death.