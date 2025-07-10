Hundreds gather at high school stadium to honor the many lost to Texas deadly floods

KERRVILLE, Texas — Several hundred people gathered for a worship ceremony at a high school stadium in Texas on Wednesday evening to remember the at least 120 people who died in the catastrophic flash floods over the July Fourth holiday, as well the many still missing.
''Our communities were struck with tragedy literally in the darkness,'' Wyatt Wentrcek, a local youth minister, told the crowd in the bleachers of Tivy Antler Stadium in Kerrville. ''Middle of the night.''
During a series of prayers for the victims and the more than 160 people still believed to be missing in hard-hit Kerr County, which includes Kerrville, people in the crowd clutched one another and brushed away tears.
Many attendees wore blue shirts with the school's slogan, ''Tivy Fight Never Die,'' or green ribbons for Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp in Kerr County where at least 27 campers and counselors died. Officials said five campers and one counselor have still not been found.
Ricky Pruitt, with the Kerrville Church of Christ, told the crowd that they gathered intentionally at a place where they had celebrated victories and experienced losses on the field.
''Tonight is very different than all of those nights," he said.
The event was held as search crews and volunteers continued to scour miles along the Guadalupe River for the people still missing.
In air boats, helicopters and on horseback, crews looked in trees and mounds below their feet, while search dogs sniffed for any sign of buried bodies. With almost no hope of finding anyone alive, searchers said they were focused on bringing the families of the missing people some closure.