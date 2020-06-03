Hundreds of people have begun gathering at the site where George Floyd was killed, the epicenter of what's become a worldwide wave of demonstrations against police brutality.

Members of George Floyd's family are planning Wednesday to visit the sprawling memorial to their loved one that now blankets where he was pinned to the pavement by police before he died that night.

The visit is scheduled to begin before noon at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was detained by police before he was taken by ambulance, unresponsive, to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ann Boekhoff of St. Paul left a gift of fruit and bars at the Cup Food site, and also brought her 2-year-old granddaughter.

"I'm here to honor George Floyd," Boekhoff said. "This is a very sacred place. I wanted her to be exposed to what's going on in the world."

Family attorney Ben Crump announced he will join in the visit, which comes one day before a private memorial service in Minneapolis. Crump did not disclose which relatives would be going to the intersection.

Memorial to George Floyd dominates this intersection. Credit: Paul Walsh/Star Tribune

Throughout the week, activists have circulated at the Cup Foods site, gathering support for their causes.

On Wednesday, a group seeking to recall Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman launched a petition drive, sending out volunteers with clipboards and signature sheets. Chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team also were circulating through the crowd talking with attendees.

The site of George Floyd's arrest has seen far less unrest over the past several days, and on many nights last week didn't even have a police presence as mourners and neighbors constructed memorials made of flowers, posters and chalk art.

A striking mural painted on the Cup Foods convenience store at the intersection depicts Floyd and the words, "I can breathe now," which references Floyd repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" while being held down.

Terrence Floyd, a younger brother, came to the intersection on Monday with the Rev. Al Sharpton amid a crush of onlookers and international media.

With the help of several men, he staggered to the spot where his brother was pinned to the street. Terrence Floyd fell to his knees and let out an anguished scream.