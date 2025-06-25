Hummel's solo homer in 8th gives Astros win over Phillies

HOUSTON — Cooper Hummel hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Framber Valdez and two relievers combined for a four-hitter in the Houston Astros' 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
There was one out in the eighth when Hummel connected off Ranger Suárez (6-2) on his opposite field shot to the bullpen in right-center field.
Valdez scattered four hits across seven scoreless innings. Bryan Abreu (2-3) struck out one in the eighth and Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth for his 20th save.
The Phillies had a chance to get on the board in the sixth. J.T. Realmuto reached on a throwing error by third baseman Isaac Paredes with one out in the inning and stole second base. Valdez walked Otto Kemp but Edmundo Sosa grounded into a double play to end the inning.
The Astros were hitless until Yainer Diaz singled on a grounder to right field to start Houston's sixth and Hummel followed with a single to right field. Mauricio Dubón grounded into a double play that left Diaz at third before Suárez walked Jeremy Peña. But Suárez struck out Paredes to escape the jam.
Suárez yielded four hits and a run with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.
Key moment
The home run by Hummel was his second since he was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 14.