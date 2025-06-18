Humble fish stew showcases the underappreciated cuisine of Spain's Balearic islands

Just about every automaker these days offers an entry-level SUV. Though they are smaller than the most popular SUVs, such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, their appeal is obvious. They are affordable, good on gas, and are easy to drive and park. They also provide many of the attributes shoppers love about SUVs, such as a more commanding view of the road than a sedan offers and available all-wheel drive for extra traction on icy or snowy roads.