Human smuggling trial witness says he was separated from a family hours before they froze to death

Yash Patel said his journey to enter the U.S. illegally began when he arrived in Toronto, Canada, in December 2021 and was sent to Vancouver, then back to Toronto, then to a house in Winnipeg, The Canadian Press reported. He and a group of other Indian nationals, including a couple and two children, were loaded into a van at the house and taken to the border. But the van got stuck, and the migrants were told to get out and walk in a straight line until they came across another vehicle, he added.