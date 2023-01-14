BERKELEY, Calif. — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.
It's unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that's about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university's police department said in a statement.
There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building "has not been occupied for many years."
The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.
The university is about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco.
