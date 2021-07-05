MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say they've recovered human remains from the Mississippi River in central Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says water patrol deputies were called to the river near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park on Sunday evening. There they found Minneapolis police officers who had recovered the remains from the river.

The remains found in the river were taken to the county medical examiner's office. Detectives from both the sheriff's department and police department are investigating.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Monday that the discovery marks the fourth time authorities have found human remains around the city since mid-June. The body parts from the first three discoveries have been linked to 36-year-old Adam Johnson. Police are treating his death as a homicide but have said nothing about where he was killed or the circumstances of his death. No arrests have been announced in the case.