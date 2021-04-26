ONALASKA, Wis. — Police are investigating after human remains were found by people picking up litter along a La Crosse County highway.
The remains were discovered along an embankment near Highway 53 in Onalaska Sunday, authorities said. Officials at the scene said it appears the remains had been there for some time. And, it could take several weeks or longer to make a positive identification, WKBT-TV reported.
Several other agencies assisted Onalaska police on scene, including the State Patrol, state Department of Justice and La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy
A funeral will be held next Monday for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Largely rural town of Nowthen now has its own fire department
The city broke off its contract with neighboring Ramsey and branched out on its own.
Duluth
Boundary Waters visits soared amid the pandemic
And the current pace of Boundary Waters reservations indicates that this year could surpass 2020, outfitters say.
Politics
Legislature OKs $7.8M for Derek Chauvin trial security costs
Gov. Tim Walz signed the package late Tuesday. Minnesota Democrats say they want police reform passed this session, too.