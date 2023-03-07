MILWAUKEE — A person walking along a Milwaukee beach found a human bone Monday and additional remains were later discovered, authorities said.
It wasn't clear whether the additional remains also were human, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A person taking a walk found a femur, or thigh bone, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the bone is a human femur, the release said.
Additional remains were discovered in the same general vicinity of where the femur was found but it was not clear whether the additional remains are human or animal, the release said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Ex-Raider Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints
Derek Carr has proved repeatedly that he can produce as a passer.
Nation
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
A Texas inmate is facing scheduled execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago.
Nation
DeSantis to argue US should be like Fla. ahead of 2024 bid
Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes during a State of the State address that will likely be as much about his national ambitions as it is an assessment of Florida's status in the wake of a pandemic and a series of crippling storms.
Nation
Plunge in border crossings could blunt GOP attack on Biden
A sharp drop in illegal border crossings since December could blunt a Republican point of attack against President Joe Biden as the Democratic leader moves to reshape a broken asylum system that has dogged him and his predecessors.
Nation
GOP panel ready to block new student vaccination mandates
Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to again block a new policy from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that requires students to get vaccinated twice against meningitis and tightening student chickenpox vaccination mandates.