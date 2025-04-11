Hughes, Eiserman score 2nd-period goals in Boston U's 3-1 Frozen 4 semifinal win over Penn State

ST. LOUIS — Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman scored second-period goals and Boston University beat Penn State 3-1 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four final in 10 years.
Freshman Mikhail Yegorov stopped 32 shots and Jack Harvey scored an empty-netter with a minute left for BU (24-12-2), which lost in the semifinals in each of the past two years. The Terriers are five-time champions, who lost to Providence in the 2015 and are seeking their first title since beating Miami (Ohio) in 2009.
Boston University will face Frozen Four first-timers, top-seeded Western Michigan on Saturday night. The Broncos have won nine straight and advanced with a 3-2 double-overtime victory over defending champion Denver in the first semifinal.
''We all came here for a reason to win a national championship, so just thinking about having the opportunity to do that in a couple of days is exciting,'' Hughes said. ''So it's a little bit of a relief for now, and then we're going to get back to work and hopefully win it all.''
Nicholas DeGraves scored 2:15 into the third for Penn State (22-14-4). The Nittany Lions — another Frozen Four first-timer — were making just their fourth NCAA tournament appearance since being established in 2011-12. Arsenii Sergeev made 31 saves in a showdown of two Russian-born goalies.
Hughes opened the scoring 1:35 by sweeping in a loose puck after Sergeev was unable to find it sitting in the crease after he stopped Matt Copponi's initial shot.
Eiserman scored nine minutes later by converting a 2-on-1 break. Cole Hutson drove deep down the left side and swung around to feed a pass back through the crease to Eiserman, who one-timed it into the open side.
Yegorov, preserved the win with several key stops. He got his blocker up to turn aside Dane Dowlak's shot off a breakaway with seven minutes left in the second period. And the 19-year-old briefly peeked behind him after smothering Jarod Crespo's hard shot from the right circle with 4:19 left in the third.