Hugh McCutcheon’s long association with world volleyball is growing.
Gophers advisor Hugh McCutcheon named secretary general of International Volleyball Federation
The assignment is the latest in a long history of worldwide involvement for Hugh McCutcheon, who coached Minnesota for 11 years.
McCutcheon, Gophers volleyball coach for 11 years and also the only coach to win Olympic medals in both men’s and women’s volleyball, has been named the secretary general of the International Volleyball Federation, the University of Minnesota announced Saturday.
McCutcheon stepped away from coaching the Gophers after the 2022 season and remains a strategic advisor for the U.
“I am truly honored and excited to be taking on this new role within the FIVB,” McCutcheon said in the statement released by the U. “From player to coach, to sports administrator in both the global FIVB and U.S. collegiate arenas, and now taking on this position, I feel privileged to continue contributing to the sport I love in meaningful new ways. This moment feels both surreal and deeply rewarding, and I’m grateful to be part of a journey that will help shape the sport’s next chapter.”
Even as he was coaching the Gophers, McCutcheon was the FIVB’s technical and coaching commission president. He has been an FIVB senior advisor since 2023, which put him in position to oversee indoor and beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics.
In December, McCutcheon will be inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2018 and received USA Volleyball’s Harry E. Wilson Award for his service to international volleyball in 2024.
During his Team USA time, McCutcheon led the U.S. women’s team to a 106-39 record and a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics in four years after leading the U.S. men’s team to the 2008 Olympic gold medal. He went 107-33 with the men’s program for a combined record of 213-72 with USA Volleyball.
McCutcheon led the Gophers to three NCAA Final Fours and two Big Ten Championships, producing a 277-74 record.
McCutcheon’s new assignment comes as the FIVB adds a newly elected president, Fabio Azevedo.
