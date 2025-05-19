Hugh Mangum's book of barbecue recipes brings international flair to the grill

When Hugh Mangum was growing up in Los Angeles, his Texan father showed off his barbecue skills in their backyard nearly every weekend. It became a ritual for the family to patiently tend to the fire.
After his father's death more than 20 years ago, Mangum carried on the tradition, first experimenting with a little smoker after he moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
''Whenever I start a fire, there's just this kind of presence,'' he said. ''I feel it in the soul of my belly, my heart, like he's there.''
Now he is more steeped than ever in the barbecue world, with in-laws from barbecue-loving North Carolina and a 7,000-pound smoker. Not to mention his nine locations of Mighty Quinn's barbecue restaurants in the New York area, plus franchises in Florida and Maryland.
His father's recipes formed the base of the menu at Mighty Quinn's and now of Mangum's new book, ''Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe.''
Where the book differs from the restaurants is its international outlook, and that was inspired by his father too. The elder Mangum had traveled the world for work, bringing back influences from Peru, Japan, Spain and elsewhere.
''He so celebrated food all over the world, '' Mangum said. ''So, I think that there was a seed planted.''
In the book, the seed translates into using a meat grinder for homemade sausages spiced as they are in Bulgaria, Panama or Alsace, France. Or making skewers in the style of the Philippines, Bali, Lebanon or Croatia, for starters.