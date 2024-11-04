Hugh Grant spent half his career in rom-coms. Now he plays monsters, and he's never been happier

Grant: It is. Talk about the end of days. To me, one of the gloomiest signs or omens is the gradual closing of cinemas — and not just that, where I live in London, but the closing of bars. The bar where I met my wife, which was party night every night of the week, is now largely closed. I think the fact that we're all staying in, staring at our devil's tinderboxes is deeply tragic, or watching things on streaming by ourselves with maybe one or two other family members. These things should be collective experiences.