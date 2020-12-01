SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A huge radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has long played a key role in astronomical discoveries collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.
The Arecibo Observatory had been shuttered since August after an auxiliary cable snapped and caused a 100-foot gash on the reflector dish. Then a main cable broke in early November, leading the National Science Foundation to declare just weeks later that it planned to close the radio telescope because the damage was too great.
Many scientists and Puerto Ricans mourned the news, with some tearing up during interviews.
It is the second largest radio telescope in the world and had been operating for more than half a century.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses; many mourning
A huge radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has long played a key role in astronomical discoveries collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.
Nation
Millennial Money: Be effective with your generosity in 2020
If you're fortunate enough to be able to donate money this year, plenty of causes need your attention.In a year like 2020, choosing where to…
Nation
2 killed in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas
Two people were killed when a small airplane crashed in rural northeast Arkansas, officials said.
National
The Latest: Germany vows that virus vaccines will be safe
Germany's science minister says the same safety standards are being applied in the approval process for coronavirus vaccines as for other drugs.
Variety
Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?
Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?There are ways to reduce risk, but health experts advise avoiding it when possible.The U.S. Centers for Disease…