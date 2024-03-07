LONDON — About 175 firefighters tackled a blaze at a police station in east London on Wednesday, battling thick black smoke that forced emergency officials to warn residents to stay inside with their doors and windows shut.

Some 30 fire engines responded to the Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, with reports that the roof was completely on fire, the London Fire Brigade said. Four ladder trucks were being used to attack the flames from above.

Road closures were in place, and the fire brigade warned people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.