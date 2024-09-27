Israel strikes Hezbollah in a huge blast targeting the militant group's leader

Four hours after the strike, Hezbollah had still not issued any statement referring to it. Instead, it announced that it had launched a salvo of rockets at the Israeli city of Safed, which it said was ''in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli violation of cities, villages and civilians.'' The Israeli military said a house and a car in Safed were hit, and officials said a 68-year-old woman suffered mild shrapnel wounds.