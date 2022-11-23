THIBODAUX, La. — Caleb Huffman finished with 24 points and nine rebounds and Nicholls rolled to a 97-52 victory over Jarvis College on Tuesday night.
Huffman made 10 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and added three assists and two steals for the Colonels (1-3). Latrell Jones pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jalen White scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range off the bench. He added three assists and two steals.
Jordan Clark led the Bulldogs with 13 points, coming off the bench to sink 5 of 7 shots.
