Somali-owned Hoyo will soon see its sambusas in Lunds, Chowgirl and a new batch of school districts

A frozen sambusa business started by three Somali sisters had a problem. It had received a contract from Lunds & Byerlys, some school districts and a restaurant, but the kitchen wasn’t big enough.
With help from the the African Development Center in Minneapolis and Midtown Global Market owner Neighborhood Development Center — each provided $500,000 bridge loans — Hoyo will move this month into a $1.6 million commercial kitchen in the basement of Midtown on Lake Street in Minneapolis.
“We couldn’t produce enough to meet all the demands, so that’s why we’re really happy we’re going to be in this new facility,” Hoyo CEO Ghita Worcester said.
She said production will double to 8,000 sambusas a day.
Hoyo, which means “mother” in Somali, is about to triple in size and will even be at the mother of all food venues: the Minnesota State Fair.
Hoyo sambusas will be in the frozen food aisles at Lunds starting in July.
The 10-year-old company already makes its frozen sambusas for 29 Minnesota school districts and 62 grocery stores and co-ops, including the Wedge, Mississippi Market, Seward Co-op, Linden Hills Co-op, Eastside Food Co-op and 36 Lyn Refuel Station.
It will soon add Chowgirls at the Guthrie and school districts in Rochester, Minnetonka and Willmar, Minn. That’s on top of contracts for the crunchy beef and lentil-filled triangles with districts in Ohio, California and Virginia after school officials there heard stories on NPR and the BBC.