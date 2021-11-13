HANOVER, N.H. — Nick Howard rushed for career highs of four touchdowns and 172 yards and Dartmouth beat Cornell 41-7 on Saturday.

The win avenged a loss to the Big Red in Hanover in 2019 that cost Big Green a perfect season and outright Ivy League title.

Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1), ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll and tied atop the Ivy, will finish its season at Brown next Saturday.

Howard didn't score on his longest run of the day, but that 75-yard scamper set up his 2-yard score for a 21-0 lead. Derek Kyler's 8-yard pass to Dale Chesson with 13 seconds left in the half made it 28-0.

Howard also scored on runs 5, 20 and 32 yards. His four-TD rushing game was the first for Dartmouth since 2017. The junior quarterback had 13 carries. Kyler, who handled most of the passing duties, was 14 of 18 for 182 yards. Chesson made seven catches for 106 yards.

Dartmouth outgained Cornell 499-181. The only TD for the Big Red (2-7, 1-5) came on Devon Brewer's 1-yard run.

