ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities. Examples are yoga, bowling, dance, basketball, ice skating and more. reachforresources.org

BOARD MEMBERS

Help Flying Pig Thrift to expand its board of directors. Prefer volunteer with some prior experience working on a board in a professional or organizational capacity. Thrift store is in St. Paul. Each month attend evening meeting for 2-3 hours and help with an occasional project. theflyingpigthrift.org

ESL ASSISTANTS

Help Literacy Minnesota with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or the GED. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings or evenings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. www.literacymn.org

COMMUNITY HELPERS

Every Monday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Sanneh Foundation packs over 800 meals. Assist with sorting and packing as well as helping with composting and recycling. No special skills required. St. Paul location. Will be standing, walking, crouching and moving some boxes that can be over 40 pounds. thesannehfoundation.org

PIANO TEACHER

Hammer Residences serves adults with disabilities. Teach a person with a developmental disability. Piano provided. www.hammer.org

LANDMARK CENTER

Work at the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. The facility serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Openings for tour guide, information desk, gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

COMMUNTY ASSISTANT

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, work to fill gaps in support services. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. Assistance with office and events. www.mybellis.org

POPCORN POPPERS

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul with a popcorn party on Thursday afternoons. Requires ability to stand for 2-plus hours. Must be over 18 to operate the popcorn machine. lyngblomsten.org

HORSEBACK RIDING

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Horse leader and side walker needed. No horse experience needed at these sessions, just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

BUSINESS MENTOR

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Business skills and willingness to mentor business clients on a pro bono basis is a plus. Need relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

SNOW REMOVAL

Assist Wingspan Life Resources with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on snowfall and house needs; 29 metro locations. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. Individuals/groups. wingspanlife.org

MILITARY GROUP

Assist RSVP Greater Twin Cities with a group of 12 to 14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

GRANDPARENT

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors living independently. Assist with errands, listen, provide support or share a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.