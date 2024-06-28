SCHOOL KITS

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners serves the west metro area. Group needed to collect grade-specific supply kits for students returning to school in the fall. Staffers can assist you in determining appropriate items. iocp.org

FINANCE

Reach for Resources assists those with disabilities through a variety of programs. Help with financial reporting to the board of directors. Financial background needed. reachforresources.org

BOOK ASSISTANT

Assist Little Free Libraries with its mission to share books across the community. Hold a book drive at work, faith community, in a building or with a group. Staff assists in identifying Little Free Libraries in your area. littlefreelibrary.org

FOOD MARKET

Assist Community Emergency Service with a wide variety of tasks. Monday-Wednesday afternoons. South Minneapolis. cesmn.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul with guests, organizing, pricing donations, creating and arranging displays, as well as performing other duties as assigned. Tuesday-Saturday. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to age 5. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help check in and out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

CLOTHING CLOSET

Help to ensure a positive shopping experience for Clothing Closet clients at Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Provide service to shoppers. Sort and shelve clothing donations and track household items as needed. Weekly commitment, opportunities available on weekdays during business hours. hallieqbrown.org/site

MENTOR

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options, 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

WILDLIFE

Help the American Bear Association promote a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. In Orr, Minn., there are a wide range of tasks, guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. americanbear.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children believes hope starts with food. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org

CHAPEL ESCORT

Help the residents at St. Therese attend in-house worship services. Push wheelchairs and accompany residents. Opportunities every day of the week, mornings and afternoons. Six locations. sainttherese.org

MAINTENANCE

Breaking Free serves those impacted by sex trafficking and prostitution. Assist with building maintenance and grounds upkeep — yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal — opportunities year-round. breakingfree.net

COMPUTER CLASS

Assist Neighborhood House in computer classes with students working toward digital literacy. Must be at least 18. One-hour opportunities in the mornings and evenings. neighborhoodhousemn.org

MEAL ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Students as young as 8 can assist with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

FRIEND

Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.