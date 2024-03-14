HAIR CARE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Consider holding a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

EVENT COMMITTEE

Help the Somali Youth & Family Development Center with its annual fundraising dinner on Nov. 11 in Minneapolis. Assist with silent auction, registration, outreach, setup and teardown. somfam.org

MENTOR

Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers will be matched with youth and spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

ELS ASSISTANT

Assist Literacy Minnesota with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or GEDs. An online opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. literacymn.org

HORSEBACK RIDING

River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are horse leader and side walker. No horse experience needed — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided rivervalleyriders.org

START AGAIN

StartAnew works with BIPOC women and girls who have been affected by the justice system. Reunite families, eliminate recidivism and allow women to become role models in their communities. Numerous opportunities available. startanewmn.org

DELIVER BEDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets for a variety of themes — these blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

FLOWERS

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals are repurposed to create cheerful bedside bouquets. Arrange flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com

Landmark Center

Assist at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. The center serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides, at the information desk or gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

Assistant

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, bring positive outcomes involved with adoption. Fill gaps in support services. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. Assist with office and events. mybellis.org

Youth tutor

Help Neighborhood House's Youth Literacy program by working with teachers to provide one-on-one or small group literacy tutoring. Students are ages 6-12. St. Paul location. Training and support provided. neighborhoodhousemn.org

Drivers

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to give a lift to medical appointments, deliver groceries or run errands for a senior who is living independently but unable to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

Music

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Help needed in a variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin



