Landmark Center

Assist at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. The center serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides, at the information desk or gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

Board Member

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. Board of Directors needed. Approximately 2 hours a week. Monthly evening board meetings. artheartandhoofbeats.com

Assistant

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, bring positive outcomes involved with adoption. Fill gaps in support services. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. Assist with office and events. mybellis.org

Youth tutor

Help Neighborhood House's Youth Literacy program by working with teachers to provide one-on-one or small group literacy tutoring. Students are ages 6-12. St. Paul location. Training and support provided. neighborhoodhousemn.org

Drivers

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to give a lift to medical appointments, deliver groceries or run errands for a senior who is living independently but unable to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

Music

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Help needed in a variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

College students

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Mentors needed for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. On Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week through May. mindsmattermn.org

Greeters

Help The Minnehaha Food Shelf with greeting clients and distributing food. Shifts are every Tuesday morning or afternoon. Assisting with registration, restocking shelves and more. minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

Coaching

Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based youth development program for girls in grades 3-8, is looking for coaches for the spring session, which begins April 1. Girls meet in small teams to participate in games that teach life skills while training for a 5K. Training for the coaches provided. Spring session lasts eight weeks. Programming available at more than 140 locations across the state. gotrmn.org/coach

Library assistant

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to age 5. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assist with checkin and checkout, reshelving returned toys and more.

Community aide

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org

Business

Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs. ledbytruth.org

Literacy

Help Literacy Minnesota greet clients, visitors, answer phones, manage supply inventory, handle mail and other projects as needed. Must have good communication skills and strong organization abilities. St. Paul location. literacymn.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.