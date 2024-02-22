PRISON HELP

Assist the Redemption Project to mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

SHELTER ASSISTANT

Assist the Animal Humane Society with washing dishes, doing laundry, maintaining toys and more. Flexible scheduling. animalhumanesociety.org

MENTOR

Breaking Free serves people who have been affected by trafficking and prostitution. Many opportunities. Group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

STORE ASSISTANT

Work at Neighborhood House on Montreal Avenue in St. Paul to assist shoppers. Weigh and record groceries, bag items. Weekly commitment, shifts available Mon.-Wed. neighborhoodhousemn.org

DELIVER MEALS

Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul with Meals on Wheels. Work solo, with a friend, family member or with a work or community group. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Weekly shifts. Openings are downtown St. Paul routes. Open to age 18 and older. On-call weekdays needed. wilder.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Help Somali Youth & Family Development Centers with its social media and communications. Design content for various social media platforms. Help craft stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Develop a social media campaign for fundraising efforts. somfam.org

GIFT SHOP ASSISTANT: Help Saint Therese with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. A variety of day shifts are available. Opportunities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. https://www.sainttherese.org/

HELP TEENS

Assist TreeHouse to help teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value — to prevent hopelessness. Will provide safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities. Fifty locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

FOOD HELPERS

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assist with check-in and check-out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Be matched with an individual, meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Numerous metro locations. hammer.org

SPANISH SPEAKER

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides urgently needed permanent homes for adults who need housing stability. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Especially need Spanish speakers. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

MOM MENTOR

Help FamilyWise Services with their Bright Beginnings Program. Mentors, age 25 and older, are paired with teen moms to provide support and stability as they journey from pregnancy to motherhood. Two to six hours a month. familywiseservices.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.