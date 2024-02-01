DATA ENTRY

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Support tracking in-kind donations using Raisers Edge software. Knowledge of the software helpful but not required. Training provided. avivomn.org

TEACHING ASSISTANT

Vietnamese Social Services of Minnesota works to maintain the identity of the Vietnamese community while addressing the basic economic, education and health needs of refugees and immigrants statewide. Assist students online or in person. Flexible scheduling. vssmn.org

INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANT

Assist Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academics, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship, recreation, athletics, career and college readiness, and art. Weekday afternoon and evenings. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront. Through on-the-ground projects, volunteer events and training, they are making a difference in caring for our natural resources. Individual and group projects, planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations are just some of the projects. greatrivergreening.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Neighborhood House opens its new location on Montreal Av. in St. Paul for its food market. Weigh and record groceries, bag items. Weekly commitment, with shifts available weekdays. neighborhoodhousemn.org

SORT DONATIONS

Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. Weekday opportunities. Flexible scheduling. breakingfree.net

CAMP ASSISTANT

Camp Odayin helps children with heart disease. Cabin counselors for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

BLOOD DONOR

Must meet eligibility requirements. 1½ hours each time. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families. Open to the public as well as tailored hands-on workshops and field trip programming. Wide range of opportunities available. theworks.org

CONSESSION STAND

Rock From the Heart raises awareness of aortic health through music, information sharing and community building. Work in concession stands at Target Field for Twins games to raise funds. Work this upcoming season. Online training provided. rockfromtheheart.org

LITERACY ASSISTANT

Tutor kindergarten through third-grade students to help them achieve literacy success. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology, staff support all provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available. Two to 10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

OUTDOORS

The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun, hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. They train Certified Outdoor Mentors who share their outdoor skill and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org

MENTOR

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Assist students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Many mentoring opportunities are on Saturdays, 3-4 hours a week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.