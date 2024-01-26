MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families. Open to the public as well as tailored hands-on workshops and field trip programming. Wide range of opportunities available. theworks.org

CONSESSION STAND

Rock From the Heart raises awareness of aortic health through music, information sharing and community building. Work in concession stands at Target Field for Twins games to raise funds. Work this upcoming season. Online training provided. rockfromtheheart.org

LITERACY ASSISTANT

Tutor kindergarten through third-grade students to help them achieve literacy success. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology, staff support all provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available. Two to 10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

OUTDOORS

The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun, hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. They train Certified Outdoor Mentors who share their outdoor skill and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org

MENTOR TO STUDENTS

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Assist students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Many mentoring opportunities are on Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Help the Food Group with projects such as bulk repacking of staples for food shelves and packing boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects held at New Hope warehouse. thefoodgroupmn.org

CANINE ASSISTANT

Assist the Animal Humane Society. Food, medication, kennels, toys and other basic supplies are provided, along with training and care instructions. Vet techs and behaviorists also can offer their help if needed. animalhumanesociety.org

FOOD SHELF

Help PRISM with scheduled walk-in appointments. Greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org

PAINT BIRDHOUSES

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Paint gourd birdhouses for sale in the silent auction this spring. Birdhouses supplied — you provide the painting supplies and artistic creativity. wingspanlife.org

FRONT DESK

Assist the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Greet visitors, answer questions, manage phone calls, messages and other administrative tasks. Good communication skills required. Knowledge of computers is helpful, but not required. hallieqbrown.org

DRIVERS

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors with medical appointments. Run errands for a senior who is living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

WELCOME DESK

Help Neighborhood House at the new location in St. Paul. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have good interpersonal skills. Computer skills and second language skills a plus. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Various publicity and events. Flexible scheduling, but must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.