MENTORS

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all children hungry in both body and in spirit. Two hours of your time. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org

ASSISTANTS

Neighborhood House is opening a new location on Montreal Av. in St. Paul. Several opportunities to serve underrepresented communities through a variety of social and educational programming. neighborhoodhousemn.org

CONNECTIONS

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50 and up. openaccessconnections.org

BUSINESS

Led by TRUTH focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs. Help BIPOC business owners succeed. ledbytruth.org

CAMP

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Counselors for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis., work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

DRIVERS

Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Drivers needed to ensure people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1-1/2 hours a time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

MUSIC

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Roles include board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewing tasks and event management. royalguard.org

BLANKETS/QUILTS

Touchstone Mental Health assists individuals with mental health recovery. Donate a cozy blanket or quilt (or hold a collection drive) for clients moving into new apartments. touchstonemh.org

CLASSROOM SUPPORT

The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation partners with St. Paul Public Schools on Achievement Plus, a classroom support program at Bruce Vento Elementary. Seeking volunteers for students in K-5 to assist classroom teachers. Must be at least 18. Training provided. Background check required. www.wilder.org

FOOD SHELF

Assist Good in the Hood with its food shelf program. Set up, distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org

MENTORSHIP

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Mentors needed for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, through May. mindsmattermn.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.