COACH
Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry in north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. newdirectionsyouth.com
DRIVER
Assist Help at Your Door. Transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. helpatyourdoor.org
LIFE MENTOR
Help the Redemption Project to mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org
CARE FOR ANIMALS
Assist Ruff Start Rescue with foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org
ARCHIVE ASSISTANT
Help Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Assist in developing and growing the historical archive. Digitize old photos and documents and other tasks related to archiving. Work with staff on protocol and techniques. hallieqbrown.org
MEAL DELIVERY
Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation to deliver Meals on Wheels in the St. Paul area. You can volunteer solo, with a friend or family member, or with a work or community group from 10:30 a.m.-noon on a weekly basis. Many openings are for downtown St. Paul routes. Open to age 18 and older. Also, in need of on-call weekday volunteers. wilder.org
FAMILY VOLUNTEERING
Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org
DELIVER BLOOD
Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals and ensure that community hospitals have the blood they need. Valid Minnesota license and good driving record required. Vehicle (minivan or smaller) provided. www.mbc.org
GIFT SHOP
Help Saint Therese in the gift shop. Assist with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. A variety of shifts are available in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
LITERACY TUTOR
Tutor kindergarten through third-grade students. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology and staff support provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available, two to 10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org
OUTDOOR ASSISTANT
The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun, hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. It trains mentors who share their outdoor skills and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org
DIGITAL LEARNING
Vietnamese Social Services of Minnesota works to maintain the identity of the Vietnamese community while addressing the basic economic, education and health needs of refugees and immigrants statewide. Assist students online or in person. Flexible schedule. vssmn.org
MENTOR
Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students for college and beyond. Help students approaching college selection and application process. Must be a college graduate. Many opportunities on Saturdays, three to four hours per week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org
