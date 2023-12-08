COACH

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry in north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. newdirectionsyouth.com

DRIVER

Assist Help at Your Door. Transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. helpatyourdoor.org

LIFE MENTOR

Help the Redemption Project to mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

CARE FOR ANIMALS

Assist Ruff Start Rescue with foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

ARCHIVE ASSISTANT

Help Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Assist in developing and growing the historical archive. Digitize old photos and documents and other tasks related to archiving. Work with staff on protocol and techniques. hallieqbrown.org

MEAL DELIVERY

Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation to deliver Meals on Wheels in the St. Paul area. You can volunteer solo, with a friend or family member, or with a work or community group from 10:30 a.m.-noon on a weekly basis. Many openings are for downtown St. Paul routes. Open to age 18 and older. Also, in need of on-call weekday volunteers. wilder.org

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

DELIVER BLOOD

Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals and ensure that community hospitals have the blood they need. Valid Minnesota license and good driving record required. Vehicle (minivan or smaller) provided. www.mbc.org

GIFT SHOP

Help Saint Therese in the gift shop. Assist with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. A variety of shifts are available in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

LITERACY TUTOR

Tutor kindergarten through third-grade students. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology and staff support provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available, two to 10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun, hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. It trains mentors who share their outdoor skills and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org

DIGITAL LEARNING

Vietnamese Social Services of Minnesota works to maintain the identity of the Vietnamese community while addressing the basic economic, education and health needs of refugees and immigrants statewide. Assist students online or in person. Flexible schedule. vssmn.org

MENTOR

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students for college and beyond. Help students approaching college selection and application process. Must be a college graduate. Many opportunities on Saturdays, three to four hours per week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.