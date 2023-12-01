MEAL ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

GIFT SHOP

Help Saint Therese in the gift shop. Assist with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. A variety of shifts are available in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

LITERACY TUTOR

Tutor kindergarten through third-grade students. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology and staff support provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available, two to 10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides fun, hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. It trains mentors who share their outdoor skills and knowledge of traditional outdoor activities with youth and families to help build family values. tipsoutdoors.org

DIGITAL LEARNING

Vietnamese Social Services of Minnesota works to maintain the identity of the Vietnamese community while addressing the basic economic, education and health needs of refugees and immigrants statewide. Assist students online or in person. Flexible schedule. vssmn.org

MENTOR

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high-achieving high school students for college and beyond. Help students approaching college selection and application process. Must be a college graduate. Many opportunities on Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, September through May. mindsmattermn.org

GREETERS

Help the Minnehaha Food Shelf greet clients and distribute food. Shifts are every Tuesday morning or afternoon. Help with registration, restocking shelves and more. minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

COMMUNITY

Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. Wide range of opportunities. Some group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

CAT CARETAKER

Assist Twin Cities Pet Rescue by going into pet stores once a day to care for cats. Play with the cats, feed them and clean the litter box. Opportunities in Burnsville and St. Paul, daily between 5 and 7 p.m. twincitiespetrescue.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Happens four times a month in Richfield. Assist with check-in and check-out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

AFTER-SCHOOL HELP

Assist with after-school programming at Bruce Vento Elementary School in St. Paul. Help staff with activities, working with children K-5. Must be at least 18. One 3½-hour shift a week starting at noon. wilder.org

FLOWER ASSISTANT

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. They repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets that are delivered. Assist with arranging flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.