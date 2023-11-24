CAT CARETAKER

Assist Twin Cities Pet Rescue by going into pet stores once a day to care for cats. Play with the cats, feed them and clean the litter box. Opportunities in Burnsville and St. Paul. Opportunities every day between 5 and 7 p.m. twincitiespetrescue.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Happens four times a month in Richfield. Assist with check-in and check-out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

AFTER-SCHOOL HELP

Assist with after-school programming at Bruce Vento Elementary School in St. Paul. Help staff with activities, working with children K-5. Must be at least 18. One 3½-hour shift a week starting at noon. wilder.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Assist with various publicity and events. Flexible scheduling, but must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

SENIOR ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more opportunities. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

MEAL DELIVERY

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment of 1-4 times a month requested. Assist with breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

FLOWER ASSISTANT

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. They repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets that are delivered. Assist with arranging flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com

MENTOR

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options, 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

CRAFTERS

Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Make homemade gifts (crocheting, blanket-tying, needlepoint, etc.). Can be holiday-specific. Include a card for the senior with your item. Arrange to drop off items in Minneapolis. giftsforseniors.org

PRINTING

Help Second Harvest Heartland support end-of-year activities in the Development Department. Print forms, letters, etc. Two- to three-hour morning shifts. Brooklyn Park location. volunteer.2harvest.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Help the Rein in Sarcoma Foundation by assisting with social media, primarily Facebook. Being organized, creative and having some experience with graphic design and photo editing are helpful. Be part of the Marketing and Public Relations committee. It is preferred that volunteers be able to attend monthly meetings. reininsarcoma.org

ASSISTANTS

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Assist with health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

WAREHOUSE

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org

FOOD PANTRY

Assist VEAP in Bloomington with its pantry. Help with shopping and fulfilling orders, sort donations and load vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. veap.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.