CRAFTERS

Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Make homemade gifts (crocheting, blanket-tying, needlepoint, etc.). Can be holiday-specific. Include a card for the senior with your item. Arrange to drop off items in Minneapolis. giftsforseniors.org

ACTIVITY ASSISTANT

Wilder Foundation provides services in two St. Paul Public Housing apartment buildings. Help with activities (coffee time, craft activities, walking groups, games and more). Must be at least 18. wilder.org

PRINTING

Help Second Harvest Heartland support end-of-year activities in the Development Department. Print forms, letters, etc. Two- to three-hour morning shifts. Brooklyn Park location. volunteer.2harvest.org

PROGRAM ASSISTANTS

Help Project for Pride in Living with youth programming. Age groups (5-18 years old) centering around topics such as art, science, music, cooking, social justice and more. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. ppl-inc.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Help the Rein in Sarcoma Foundation by assisting with social media, primarily Facebook. Being organized, creative and having some experience with graphic design and photo editing are helpful. Be part of the Marketing and Public Relations committee. It is preferred that volunteers be able to attend monthly meetings. reininsarcoma.org

ASSISTANTS

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Assist with health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

WAREHOUSE

Harvest Pack is a humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Flexible scheduling. harvestpack.org

FOOD PANTRY

Assist VEAP in Bloomington with its pantry. Help with shopping and fulfilling orders, sort donations and load vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. veap.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Assist Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul with community center, food shelf, clothing closet, child care center, Retired Men's Club, Magnificent Golden Agers and other senior programs, activities and events hosted at the center. Your images will be shared in publications, social media and on the website. hallieqbrown.org

HAPPY HOUR

Assist Saint Therese residents with room prep, escorting residents to and from the party room, refreshments and help with cleanup. Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn Park or Friday afternoon in New Hope. Weekly or every other week. sainttherese.org

POPCORN POPPERS

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul with its popcorn party on Thursday afternoons. Work in teams of two to four people. Requires ability to stand for two-plus hours. Must be over 18 to use the popcorn machine. lyngblomsten.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

DRIVERS

Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and helps them to experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Ensure that people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro area. Scheduling is on an on-call/as-available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible-vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.