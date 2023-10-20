TAX ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families. Work at the Tax Clinic, preparing taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Training provided. prepareandprosper.org

ESL ASSISTANT

Help Literacy Minnesota to assist with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or GEDs. This is an online opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. literacymn.org

ASSIST ADULTS

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

MEAL DELIVERY

Help Open Arms of Minnesota prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutritional needs of individuals with serious and life-threatening diseases. Weekdays for 1-2 hours midday. Minneapolis and St. Paul. openarmsmn.org

YOUTH ASSISTANT

Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy foods and community by providing paid internships. Interns learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org

VETERAN GROUPS

AmeriCorps Senior RSVP Greater Twin Cities hosts discussion groups for military veterans. Help with a group of 12-14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

GRANDPARENTS

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

RECEPTIONIST

Assist Walk-In Counseling Center in Minneapolis to provide counseling to people with urgent needs. Coordinate services during clinic hours. Must have good interpersonal skills. Some background in psychology or the social sciences is helpful. Commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. walkin.org

GROCERY SHOPPING

At Your Door helps aging adults maintain their independence. Grocery shop for 3 hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all starving children hungry in both body and spirit. Two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org

COACH

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach

SUPPORT SERVICES

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities, transition services and housing options for those moving to independent living. Fraser provides autism services. fraser.org

EMERGENCY HELP

Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even nationwide to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org

