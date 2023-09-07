TUTOR

Help New Directions Youth Ministry tutor north Minneapolis children grades one-12 with emphasis on mathematics. Monday through Thursday (days are flexible), 3-5 p.m. stolaflutheran.org

SMALL BUSINESS

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Bring business skills and willingness to mentor Meda business clients on a pro bono basis. Must have some relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

FIX-IT-GENERALIST

Agate Housing and Services helps people experiencing homelessness. Assist clients in supportive and transitional housing and help with minor home repairs (not repairs that would require a license). Show tenants how to do the repairs themselves for the future. agatemn.org

PACK FOOD

Assist the Food Group with projects. Help with food shelves and pack boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects at warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org

YOUTH MENTORS

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County. Will connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children. Spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

LITERACY MENTOR

Tutor kindergarten through third grade students. Several locations through the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul. Training, technology, staff support all provided. Virtual and in-person opportunities available. 2-10 hours a week. eastsidelearningcenter.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

SPANISH SPEAKERS

Help VEAP provide basic needs and social service programs in the south metro. Speak with clients by phone. Help connect to services and set appointments. In-person interactions when the clients come in for services. Three- to four-hour shifts, weekdays. veap.org

PET THERAPY

Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings at Saint Therese. Must be registered with one of the nationally recognized pet therapy organizations. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

GROUP VOLUNTEERING

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character & citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with your group to find a project that fits. Afternoon and evenings, weekdays. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers; 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

RESPITE ASSISTANTS

Help Moments Hospice give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient — reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.