LIBRARY ASSISTANT

Help Saint Therese of New Hope organize the in-house library, bring carts of books to residents, lead a reading club or start a book club. Flexible scheduling and training provided. sainttherese.org

HANDY HELPERS

Assist Help at Your Door with fix-it tasks in a client's home. Painting, minor carpentry, installation of window coverings and a variety of odd jobs. You will be matched according to your skills, availability and geographic preferences in the metro area. helpatyourdoor.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all children who are hungry in both body and in spirit. Help hundreds of kids in just two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org

THE ARTS

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Assist as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers or event management. royalguard.org

FOOD SHELF

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Help with packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 2- to 4-hour shifts. keystoneservices.org

HAIR CARE

Share your professional skills to help Avivo provide haircuts to clients across the metro, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of 3 hours a month for 4 months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org

THRIFT STORE

Salvation Army thrift stores need you. Help with accepting, sorting and merchandising donations, customer service and more. Stores are open daily and offer flexibility. Nine metro locations. salvationarmynorth.org

RESPITE ASSISTANTS

Help Moments Hospice give families respite by going into their home and connecting with the patient. Read aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Assist the Somali Youth & Family Development Centers. Design content for various social media platforms. Help craft stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Develop a social media campaign for fundraising efforts. somfam.org

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity. kinf.org

MENTOR

Assist Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

TECH COACH

Assist Literacy Minnesota and help ESL learners in a computer lab. Learners are using online tools to teach reading, English, math, typing and more. Assist with basic technology, 2-3 hours a week for 3 months. Must be at least 18. Training provided. literacymn.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) are needed to volunteer with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

