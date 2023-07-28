GOLF EVENT

The Sanneh Foundation empowers youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment through in-school and after-school programming. Assist on Aug. 9 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Golf, donate or volunteer to make a great event. thesannehfoundation.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to volunteer with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SOCIAL MEDIA

Assist Twin Cities Pet Rescue by helping to create graphics, captivating posts and much more. Tech-savvy individuals needed to help with social media pages and website. This role is 100% remote, and the weekly commitment is flexible. twincitiespetrescue.org

TREEHOUSE:

Help teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value and prevent hopelessness. TreeHouse provides safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities. Fifty locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

CAREER HELP

African Career Education and Resources (ACER) works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. They work in areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

FUN & GAMES

Assist Saint Therese residents in getting to and from activity areas to participate in games and activities. Bingo, balloon volleyball, storytelling, arts and crafts, etc. Lead a game or project. Start a movie and make popcorn. Flexible scheduling, training provided. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview, Woodbury, and coming soon to Corcoran. sainttherese.org

LOAVES & FISHES

Work in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

FITNESS

Girls on the Run inspires girls, grades 3-8, through a program focused on skill development and appreciation for health and fitness. Work as coaches in the 10-week program. gotrtwincities.org

FAMILY VOLUNTEERING

Trying to find opportunities suitable for young children? Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

LANDMARK CENTER

The center serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides at the information desk or gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

ACTIVITY ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

Mississippi Park Connection seeks to strengthen the connection between people and the Mississippi River and those who enjoy the national park, the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Programs for all ages provide opportunities to volunteer in hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning, field trips and more. parkconnection.org

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Project for Pride in Living seeks personal shoppers for the Ready for Success program. This allows people working toward economic self-sufficiency to choose clothing for job interviews and the workplace. Assist shoppers in finding and choosing appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.