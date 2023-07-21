LANDMARK CENTER

The center serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides at the information desk or gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

COLLECTION DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Consider holding a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

ACTIVITY ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

COMMUNITY ACTION

The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impacts on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs. Energy assistance, energy conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, civic and community engagement programs. Numerous ways to volunteer. caprw.org

PROGRAM ASSISTANT

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academics, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship, recreation, athletics, career and college readiness, and art. Afternoon and evenings, weekdays. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

MASSAGE THERAPIST

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and a portable massage chair. avivomn.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

Mississippi Park Connection seeks to strengthen the connection between people and the Mississippi River and those who enjoy the national park, the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Programs for all ages provide opportunities to volunteer in hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning and field trips and more. parkconnection.org

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Project for Pride in Living seeks personal shoppers for the Ready for Success program. This allows people working toward economic self-sufficiency to choose clothing for job interviews and the workplace. Assist shoppers in finding and choosing appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

INTERNSHIPS

Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy food and community by providing paid internships. Learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org

MILITARY GROUPS

Assist Greater Twin Cities with a group of 12 to 14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Open hours to work, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

ADULT SERVICES

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the Club Houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts, music lessons. vailplace.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.