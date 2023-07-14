COMPUTER LAB

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Will provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills, guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org

INTERNSHIPS

Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy food and community by providing paid internships. Learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org

MILITARY GROUPS

Assist Greater Twin Cities with a group of 12 to 14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

MUSEUM ASSISTANT

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Open hours to work, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

ADULT SERVICES

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the Club Houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts, music lessons. vailplace.org

MAKE BLANKETS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Make fleece blankets for a variety of themes. myveryownbed.org

VIRTUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Help is needed for 30-minute virtual Zoom sessions to keep clients entertained and learning. Lead a song, play an instrument, demonstrate a craft project, teach about unique animals, entertain with puppets and more. Flexible scheduling. wingspanlife.org

THRIFT STORE

Help is needed at all three Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor. Shifts of 2-3 hours available seven days a week. arcsvaluevillage.org

FAMILY FUN

A unique opportunity for families to be matched to one of the Hammer Residences (serving individuals with developmental disabilities) in the west metro area for a family fun night. Host a pizza and a movie night, game night, arts and crafts or a variety of other activities. Flexible scheduling. hammer.org

GROUP VOLUNTEERING

Work at a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. Group size 8-12. Shifts of 2-3 hours in the afternoon. Must be at least at 14. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. bridging.org

HOSPICE COMPANION

Assist Ecumen Hospice by visiting patients in your community. Provide social interaction. Give caregivers a break. Share musical talents. Work on legacy projects. Offer a comforting presence. Honor a life. Make an impact. Flexible schedule, 4 hours/month. Training provided. Locations across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org

FOOD DELIVERY

Assist VEAP 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. Drive the VEAP van, deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without access to transportation. Must have valid license and proof of insurance. veap.org

