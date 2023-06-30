WRITE LETTERS

Help Pinky Swear Foundation write letters to kids with cancer. Using construction paper, washable markers and colored pencils, write encouraging words and pictures to let patients know you are thinking of them. Great family activity. pinkyswear.org

ADOPT A SENIOR

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting seniors. Reach out, help with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

BOARD MEMBER

Help Ruff Start Rescue with at-risk animals. Assist with the board of directors. Two-year terms with option to renew. Attend board meetings and serve on a committee — approximately 3-5 hours a month combined. ruffstartrescue.org

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul on Aug. 3. Help set up, serve food and transport residents (many in wheelchairs). lyngblomsten.org

YOUTH MENTOR

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

BUSINESS MENTOR

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Business skills and willing to mentor Meda business clients on a pro bono basis. Must have some relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

FIX-IT GNERALIST

Agate Housing and Services helps people experiencing homelessness. Help clients in supportive and transitional housing. Assist with minor home repairs (not repairs that would require a license). Show tenants how to do the repairs themselves for the future. agatemn.org

GREETERS

Help VEAP in Bloomington. Check in volunteers and guests, answer questions, assist with clerical and administrative tasks. Shifts every weekday. veap.org

MENTAL HEALTH

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Transition services and housing options are offered for those moving to independent living. Fraser also provides autism services. fraser.org

DISASTER HELP

Provide critical services to ensure that survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods or fires. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even nationwide to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org

FOOD SHELF

Help PRISM schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with the staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org

HOUSING HELP

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides homes for adults. Help with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Knowing Spanish is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

MARCHING BAND

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Variety of roles, board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

FINANCE

Wings for Widows provides financial wellness coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs can assist with administrative tasks, event support or join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.