PRICE CLOTHING

Help New Day Thrift Store sort and price donated clothing. Children under 14 are able to volunteer with adult supervision. A good opportunity for small groups of eight or fewer. Little Canada location. clmonline.org

PRISON MENTOR

The Redemption Project mentors men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

MENTAL HEALTH

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Transition services and housing options are offered for those moving to independent living. Fraser also provides autism services. fraser.org

DISASTER HELP

Provide critical services to ensure that survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods or fires. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota, and even nationwide to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org

FOOD SHELF

Help PRISM schedule walk-in appointments, greet participants and visitors, identify needs and work with the staff to serve clients. Must have strong interpersonal skills and be able to work with diverse populations. Golden Valley location. prismmpls.org

BUSINESS HELP

Led by TRUTH focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs. Help BIPOC business owners succeed. ledbytruth.org

SOCIALIZE

Schedule a group activity with East Side Elders to create a fun day of giving back to seniors in the community. Staff will work with you to design an activity that's a good fit. Meal preparation, filling goodie bags, bingo or game day, craft activities and more. Group opportunity. eastsideelders.org

YOUTH MENTOR

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options. Two to four hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

PHONE HELP

Assist Second Harvest Heartland by working with senior clients by phone for the Senior Hunger program. Take registrations, answer questions, troubleshoot issues. Weekly three-hour shift for six months in Brooklyn Park. Learn the applicable computer programs. volunteer.2harvest.org

HOUSING HELP

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides homes for adults. Help with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Knowing Spanish is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

CAMPING

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin Counselors needed for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

MARCHING BAND

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Variety of roles, board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

FINANCE

Wings for Widows provides financial wellness coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs can assist with administrative tasks, event support or join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.