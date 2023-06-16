PHONE HELP

Assist Second Harvest Heartland by working with senior clients by phone for the Senior Hunger program. Take registrations, answer questions, troubleshoot issues. Weekly three-hour shift for six months in Brooklyn Park. Learn the applicable computer programs. volunteer.2harvest.org

HOUSING HELP

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides homes for adults. Help with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Knowing Spanish is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

ESL TEACHER

Help Literacy Minnesota teach adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or the GED. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be 18 or older. Two to three hours a week for at least three months, evenings in south Minneapolis. literacymn.org

CAMPING

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin Counselors needed for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

MARCHING BAND

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Variety of roles, board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

FOOD SHELF

Help Good in the Hood with its Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up, distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions — one to eight volunteers needed for each. goodinthehood.org

HORSES

Assist River Valley Riders in providing therapeutic horseback riding for people with special needs. Horse leader and side walker needed. No experience is required — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

CAFÉ AND GIFTS

Work at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul in the cafe and gift shop. Learn how to use the cash register, scoop ice cream and maintain the shop. Morning and afternoon shifts, weekdays. lyngblomsten.org

DRIVER

Help at Your Door needs drivers to transport seniors to appointments or errands. Use your own car and drive as little as two times a month or as often as you like. helpatyourdoor.org

FINANCE

Wings for Widows provides financial wellness coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs can assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

FRONT DESK

FamilyWise Services assists families struggling with poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, and tackle additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers are matched with an individual and meet with them about once a month to enjoy a variety of activities together. West metro locations. hammer.org

HOSPICE

Help Ecumen Hospice provide social interaction. Give caregivers a break. Share musical talents. Work on legacy projects. Visit hospice patients in your community. Flexible schedule, four hours a month. Training provided. Locations across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.