DRIVER

Help at Your Door needs drivers to transport seniors to appointments or errands. Use your own car and drive as little as two times a month or as often as you like. helpatyourdoor.org

FINANCE

Wings for Widows provides financial wellness coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs can assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

FRONT DESK

FamilyWise Services assists families struggling with poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, and tackle additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers are matched with an individual and meet with them about once a month to enjoy a variety of activities together. West metro locations. hammer.org

DELIVER BEDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds to families who have recently secured stable housing. Friday and Saturday deliveries. Great group opportunity. myveryownbed.org

HOSPICE

Help Ecumen Hospice provide social interaction. Give caregivers a break. Share musical talents. Work on legacy projects. Visit hospice patients in your community. Flexible schedule, four hours a month. Training provided. Locations across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org

FAMILY

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

SOUP KITCHEN

Soup for You is a soup kitchen operating out of the basement of the old Bethany Church at 2511 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Volunteers needed to welcome guests, take orders and serve them. Shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. Facebook at Soup for You Café at Bethany

COMMITTEE

The Rein in Sarcoma Foundation needs volunteers to serve on a committee that provides mentoring, social gatherings, informational resources and more for patients and families affected by sarcomas. Monthly meetings, with other gatherings throughout the year. reininsarcoma.org

VIRTUAL VISITS

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Visit for 30 minutes on Zoom sessions to keep clients entertained and learning. Lead a song, play an instrument, demonstrate a craft project, teach about animals, entertain with puppets and more. Flexible scheduling. wingspanlife.org

ADULT ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities include activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

HORSE RIDING

River Valley Riders provides therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don't need horse experience, but must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to age 5. A sliding-scale membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help with check-in and check-out and reshelving returned toys. mplstoylibrary.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.