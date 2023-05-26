HOME HELPERS

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. A wide variety of positions exist. Handyman, light carpentry and skilled home maintenance help needed. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

MENTOR

Help FamilyWise Services with its Bright Beginnings Program. Mentors, age 25 and older, are paired with teen moms to provide support and stability as young mothers journey from pregnancy to motherhood. Two to six hours a month. familywiseservices.org

HOME ASSISTANTS

Bridging serves those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty into stable housing by offering household goods and furniture. Greet clients, load/unload trucks, sort donations and more. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org

PROJECT ASSISTANT

Assist Alliance Housing by organizing a bed linens drive. Collect new or gently used sheets, pillows and pillowcases. Great project for workplace or faith community. alliancehousinginc.org

WEBSITE TECH

Help Twin Cities Pride by managing its website. Coordinate the site with social media. Some experience required. tcpride.org

STRENGTH TRAINING

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Assist with training on Friday mornings. reachforresources.org

GREETER

Help Memorial Blood Centers in donation centers in locations across the metro. Ensure that donors' first impressions of Memorial Blood Center and the donation process are positive. Welcome donors, verify their file and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer services skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

ACCOMPANIST

Assist Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington as a piano player for Wednesday morning spiritual care programming in the care center. preshomes.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed children hungry in both body and in spirit. Help impact hundreds of kids in just two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org

CONSULTING

Led by TRUTH focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start. Mentorship, business consulting and online programs in areas of interest. ledbytruth.org

GOLF

Assist Arc's Value Village with the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Charity Pro-Am golf tournament June 9-11 in West St. Paul. Registration, hole-in-one watching, ball spotting, guest relations and more. arcsvaluevillage.org

MENTAL HEALTH

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the Club Houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts, music lessons. vailplace.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Photographer is needed for various events. Flexible scheduling. Must be able to attend community events as needed. www.ppgjli.org

CAREGIVER

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more opportunities. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

MEAL DELIVERY

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment of 1-4 times a month requested. Assist with breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

HORSE RIDING

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don't need horse experience. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.