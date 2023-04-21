Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

CAMP ASSISTANTS

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis., are needed. Counselors work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates. campodayin.org

PET VISITS

Assist Lyngblomsten senior living center in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul by visiting with your pet. Animals must be at least one year old, well behaved and current on vaccinations. Flexible scheduling. lyngblomsten.org

STROLLING

Presbyterian Homes, Johanna Shores in Arden Hills would like you to "stroll" with residents around the beautiful campus on a lake. In the wintertime stroll inside and enjoy the views. In the summer, stroll with residents on paved walking trails leading to the lake. Must be able to push a wheelchair. preshomes.org

MENTORING

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of a positive role model. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

HELP CELEBRATE

Bellis serves those involved with adoption. Their programs involve advocacy, public policy and support. The organization turns 40 this year and needs help with celebratory events. mybellis.org

FOOD SHELF

The Salvation Army on E. Lake Street serves families and individuals in need through food shelf appointments. Weekdays, morning and afternoon. Help pack boxes/bags of food, assist with unloading food deliveries and stocking the pantry. Especially seeking bilingual English/Spanish volunteers. salvationarmynorth.org

DRIVERS

Assist VEAP from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. Drive the VEAP van and deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without access to transportation. Must have valid license and proof of insurance. veap.org

SPEAK UP

If you volunteer, the Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement (MAVA) wants to hear from you on how they can help you. The Volunteer Voice Gathering takes place at 12:30 p.m. on May 11 at the organization's office in St. Paul. Bring your lunch and your ideas. MAVA will supply drinks and dessert. Register at mavanetwork.org.

ASSISTANT

Donate Good Stuff helps you find a home for your used items. They work with nonprofits that can use a variety of items, and they'll connect you. Declutter, donate and help the environment. donategoodstuff.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.